FBI: Banks County deputy shooting suspect dead; agent injured

- An FBI suspect said the suspect in the shooting of a Banks County deputy earlier this week was killed in a confrontation with law enforcement in a parking lot of a southwest Atlanta business Friday afternoon. The confrontation also left an FBI agent and a woman injured.

It happened around 4 p.m. Friday at Holmes Plaza located in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near. SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene shortly before 5 p.m. to find the parking lot surrounding the Checks Cashed business blocked with crime scene tape and a white van in the middle.

WATCH: The latest report from the scene

WATCH: FOX 5 News at 6 for live team coverage

Investigators worked into the early evening hours surrounding a white work van in the middle of the parking lot, a white mini-van, and a dark brown colored mini-van with a window shot out in one of the parking spaces. Law enforcement officials appeared to be collecting evidence and logging the scene.

FBI spokesperson Stephen Emmett said the various levels of law enforcement confronted the suspect Avery Richard, 32, after tracking him to the location. During the confrontation, Emmett said the suspect was killed and an FBI agent as well as a woman was injured.

“Mr. Richard was wanted for shooting a deputy in Banks County, so he was armed and dangerous. He already fired upon law enforcement and our concerns going into this were pretty high,” said Emmett.

"You know I heard them say something about 'get out' and 'get down' and they started opening fire," said witness Richard Davis. "It happened so fast, my partner, he took off running."

“He did fire upon the agent and return fire killed him and struck another individual, a female, age 32,” said Emmett.

Authorities said the male agent, whose name has not yet been released, was shot in the arm and was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. He is expected to recover from his injury.

Sources said the woman was also rushed to an area hospital, but her condition was not immediately known.

RELATED: GBI: Man wanted for shooting Banks County deputy possibly in Atlanta

Authorities have confirmed this incident is completely unrelated with the visit to Atlanta early by President Donald Trump.

APP USERS: Watch video from over the scene in Facebook