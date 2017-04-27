2 arrested during Ann Coulter speech protests in Berkeley News Berkeley police prep for day of protests, chaos in response to cancelation of Ann Coulter's speech Conservative commentator Ann Coulter's speech was cancelled Thursday, but the City of Berkeley and the university are still preparing for a day of demonstrations and protests. A series of rallies are scheduled today at Berkeley's Civic Center Park.

As of noon, it had been fairly quiet on the college campus, and the surrounding area, but university officials said police had made two arrests by 1 p.m.

One person was arrested and charged with delaying or obstructing a police officer and wearing a mask to evade police. He was also charged with having a sign bigger than 30 by 30 inches without prior authorization. The other person was arrested for carrying a knife on campus.

A series of rallies were scheduled Thursday at Berkeley's Civic Center Park. And Berkeley police had begun their park patrols Thursday morning. The officers were starting their regular shift several hours early because of all the activity expected Thursday

KTVU saw officers removing signs someone had been posting throughout the park. Apparently the signs had some graphic images in support of Milo Yianopolis, another conservative commentator whose speech on the UC Berkeley campus was cancelled earlier this year.

Civic Center Park has already been the site of two violent clashes between pro and anti-Trump groups.

The most recent of those happening just about a week and a half ago.

That violence was part of the reason university security officials recommended cancelling Ann Coulter's speech in the first place.

The so-called alt right and other conservative groups from around the state are gathering in Berkeley Thursday to express their frustration with what they say is the university and the city hampering their free speech rights.

Berkeley city leaders are reminding people that peaceful protest is allowed, but if things devolve into a melee law abiding protesters should take precautions.

