Waymo launches public trial of self-driving cars in Phoenix

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Apr 25 2017 05:48AM PDT

Updated:Apr 25 2017 05:58AM PDT

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Several companies have been testing self-driving vehicles in the Valley for months, but Waymo is now taking a big step forward with its technology.

The company announced on Monday they are inviting the public to test out their self-driving cars and Phoenix is the first city to host a public trial of the self-driving cars.

If you would like to apply for the public trial, click here.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories