Loganville teen shaves head amidst cancer battle

- A 17-year-old Loganville teen battling cancer decided to take a stand against the disease by shaving her head—before chemotherapy caused it to fall out.

McKenzi Middlebrooks tweeted a video of her getting her head shaved as she silently cries as her locks fall off. The clip received more than 73,000 likes and 27,000 retweets.

The caption read: “I wasn't going to let cancer have control over me . I was gonna choose when I lost my hair. That day was today.”

I wasn't going to let cancer have control over me . I was gonna choose when I lost my hair. That day was today. pic.twitter.com/4DC069UAAn — Mckenzi Middlebrooks (@mckenzi426) April 16, 2017

The video was also posted to her Facebook page, where Middlebrooks further explained her decision.

“So today I shaved off my hair and as you can tell I was so emotional,” she wrote. “And a lot of people wonder and ask "why don't you just wait till it falls out?!" And my answer is I always shave my head before chemo gets a chance to. I don't want cancer having so much control that I can't even decide when I lose my hair. So today I went ahead and shaved it all off.





According to a post on her Facebook page on Friday, Middlebrooks is on her fifth round of chemotherapy and would get the next 14 days off.

