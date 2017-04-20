Sixth graders help Fort Worth PD catch burglary suspect [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Glencrest sixth graders help Fort Worth PD catch burglary suspect. News Sixth graders help Fort Worth PD catch burglary suspect Three sixth graders from Glencrest Sixth Grade School in Fort Worth were lauded as heroes Thursday for helping Fort Worth police catch a burglary suspect.

Officers presented David Willis, Kenyon Maloney and Travontae Barker each a bicycle, a police challenge coin and a certificate in front of their classmates today.

Officers pooled their money to buy the new bikes, which came with donated helmets, to recognize the boys' quick thinking when they encountered a suspect on the run.

On March 29, police said the three boys were on their way to school when they noticed police were out looking for someone.

About that time, a man ran up and offered each of them $20 to help him hide. The man might as well have asked police for help.

“He offered us $20,” Travontae said. “We didn't want to take it. We knew he was a bad guy and something was wrong.”

“He won't be robbing nobody's house no more,” Kenyon said. “Nobody get robbed by this man no more. They don't have to worry about it no more I guess."

Fort Worth officer Johnny Cox says the boys ran up to him and pointed officers in the right direction.

“As a result of these kids doing the right thing, they stepped up,” Cox said. “They were responsible and they helped us."

Ernest Lanford, who has lived in the neighborhood for about 10 years, said he believes it takes everyone pulling together to keep the community safe.

"The kids, they a great example for more children and probably some adults,” Lanford said.

David's mom Latonya Coleman said, “I always told David you know the hardest thing will always be to be able to do the right thing."

That lesson stuck with 12-year-old David.

"He was trying to persuade us but I would not trade money over safety,” David said.

The accused burglar has since been charged with Burglary of a Habitation and Evading Arrest.