Woman facing over 300 counts of child abuse held on $2M bail

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) - A judge has set bail at $2 million for a former foster parent charged with more than 300 counts of child abuse, human trafficking and endangering the welfare of a child.

The TimesDaily reports (http://bit.ly/2oUNzcW ) that Lauderdale County District Judge Carole mandated at Tuesday's bond hearing that $500,000 of Jenise Spurgeon's bail must be in cash.

Fifty-two-year-old Spurgeon of Florida and her 47-year-old husband Daniel W. Spurgeon were foster parents in Florence for seven years and have each been charged in both Florida and Alabama. The Spurgeons were arrested in July in Florida, where Daniel Spurgeon remains in jail. Jenise Spurgeon was arrested in March in Florence after posting bail in Florida.

If Spurgeon posts the $2 million bail, she must give up her passport, have no contact with any former foster or adopted children or any victims in either state. She must sign an extradition waiver and cannot leave Alabama.

Spurgeon's attorney J. Breck Robinson requested a preliminary hearing, which will be held May 24.