Former President George H.W. Bush back in the hospital

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:Apr 18 2017 02:43PM PDT

Updated:Apr 18 2017 03:31PM PDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - President George H.W. Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Friday for a mild case of pneumonia and is expected to be fine, according to spokesman Jim McGrath.

Former President George H.W. Bush's office released this statement:

President George H. W. Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Friday for observation due to a persistent cough that prevented him from getting proper rest. It was subsequently determined he had a mild case of pneumonia, which was treated and has been resolved.  President Bush is in very good spirits and is being held for further observation while he regains his strength.

 


