Dad's response to daughter's 'accident' at school goes viral

- A Utah dad is going viral thanks to the hilarious and compassionate way he handled his daughter's accident at school.

On Friday, six-year-old Valerie lived every young child's nightmare: she peed her pants at school. When her dad, Ben Sowards got the news that his daughter was crying and needed to be picked up from school, he said his heart broke.

So, before leaving the house to pick up his embarrassed (and wet) daughter, Ben splashed some water on his pants.

Yes, this dad pulled a "Billy Madison" in the best possible way.

When he arrived at the school's office, he quietly asked Valerie if he could borrow her backpack to cover up his "accident."

Valerie quickly went from tears to laughter at her father's goofy gesture. Her older sister, Lucinda, posted about the incident on Twitter, and the Twitterverse went crazy over the act of solidarity.

My little sis had an accident today at kindergarten & this is how my dad left to pick her up so she wouldn't feel so sad/embarrassed 😂😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/veHMFO4QHr — Lucinda Sowards (@LucindaSowards) April 14, 2017

Lucinda told FOX 13 that she is the oldest of 11 children, many of whom are foster kids. Her family is passionate about advocating foster care, and it's clear that her dad has had a lot of practice making sure his kids feel loved.

The family is adopting four of their foster children on Monday, and it's safe to say they are getting a pretty great dad.