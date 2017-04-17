President Trump hosts annual White House Easter Egg Roll

- A time honored tradition took place at the White House Monday as President Trump and his family hosted the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. (PHOTOS OF THE FUN)

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer spoke with FOX 5's Anjali Hemphill as the festivities began and said the event would be fun for families and children who came from around the country to attend.

"This is obviously a time-honored tradition and something the staff in the East Wing spent a lot of time and effort putting together. I think it will be reflected today - what a great event it will be."

Spicer said contrary to reports, this year's event was never in jeopardy. He said he believes the same number of eggs have been ordered this year as in years past and that one main difference has been the reduction in the number of VIP guests invited. "This is about the children – not about adults – it’s about bringing families here and letting children have a time-honored experience."

"I stuck to an Easter tie this year," Spicer said with a laugh when Hemphill brought up his past duties playing the Easter Bunny at the event during President George Bush’s presidency. "I think today I have a lot of other things to do as well – it’s a little easier to stay in one outfit!"

"We’re going to count on FOX 5’s weather team to make sure that happens," he told us when asked if the event is expected to stay dry.

Approximately 21,000 people are expected to attend this year. The tradition goes back to the early 1800s when First Lady Dolley Madison invited local children to an egg-rolling event on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol. President Rutherford Hayes made it an annual tradition at the White House In 1878.

