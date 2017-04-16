Cleveland police hunting for man who is killing strangers on Facebook Live

CLEVELAND, Ohio (Fox 32 News) - Cleveland Police are hunting for a man who has killed at least one stranger and broadcast the murder via Facebook Live.

Police said the suspect is named Steve Stephens. In a post on the department's website, officers wrote:

"Cleveland Police are currently investigating a homicide at 635 E. 93. Suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides which are yet to be verified.

Suspect in this case is a bm [black male] Steve Stephens 6’1 244 bald with a full beard. Wearing dark blue and grey or black striped polo shirt. White or cream colored SUV. Armed and dangerous. If seen call 9-1-1. Do not approach."

Police said he is driving a white Ford Fusion with temporary plates.

In an unconfirmed video posted via Twitter, the suspect asks an elderly man, "Can you do me a favor? Can you say 'Joy Lane'? She's the reason why this is about to happen to you."

Then in the video (the veracity of which is not confirmed), the suspect shoots the man in the head.

The man's "Stevie Steve" Facebook page has been taken down.

Staff and students at Cleveland State University were told Sunday afternoon to stay inside as police hunted for the killer.

