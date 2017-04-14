Pillsbury Churro Bites are here, just in time for Cinco de Mayo

- A new snack has hit the freezer cases of stores across the country and we juts want to know what took so long?

General Mills has teamed up with J&J Snack Foods Corp. to bring the world Pillsbury® Churro Bites - a bite-sized version of the Spanish treat known for its doughy consistency and sugar-cinnamon crusting.

Churros are sometimes known as Spanish donuts and can often be found at street fairs or carnivals, but now you don't have to wait for a special occasion to have this yummy pastry.

Each 8 oz. box contains 20 mini churros, and Pillsbury says all you have to do is "heat and eat."

Pillsbury Churro Bites are being sold nationwide in frozen dessert sections, and just in time for Cinco de Mayo celebrations. They also come in a jumbo, 1 lb., 4.25 oz. pack, but only at club warehouse stores like Costco and Sam's Club.