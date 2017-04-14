Police: North Texas mom threw newborn against a door

Police in Mineral Wells arrested a 24-year-old mother who admitted to throwing her newborn son against a door because he wouldn’t stop crying.

Brooke Lauren Reed was taken into custody and charged with first-degree felony injury to a child with serious bodily injury.

Her 2-month-old son was rushed to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth with serious injuries.

Mineral Wells police said Reed was hysterical when she called 911 shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday. When officers got to her home in the 200 block of Country Club Estates they found her huddled over the baby.

Reed told officers she was frustrated because he wouldn’t stop crying and she threw him against the door.

She remains behind bars with her bond set at $750,000.