Dad's photos of daughter in 'dangerous situations' go viral

A prank-loving father and his 18-month-old daughter are going viral for getting involved in “marginally dangerous situations,” thanks to Photoshop.

 

 

Taking advantage of the quiet bank holiday roads to give Hannah her first driving lesson.

Designer Stephen Crowley of Dublin, Ireland, said he thought it would be fun to worry family by putting someone delicate, like his daughter Hannah, in precarious situations. “Most of the reactions have been positive,” Crowley said. “[Except] the odd person not getting the joke and commenting I ‘should be shot.’”

 

 

The motivation behind these creative photos goes beyond simply tricking family. Hannah spent 6 months of her first year in the hospital undergoing chemotherapy and needing a bone marrow transplant to treat hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, or HLH.

 

 

Hope yis all have a deadly one.

Crowley said that out of the 27 million donors worldwide, only 3 were deemed suitable, and lucky for the Crowley family, an anonymous donor out of Germany saved Hannah’s life. Now Crowley is trying to raise awareness for becoming a bone marrow donor with his viral edits.

 

 

Someone is a little unhappy about the Christmas decorations going away.

