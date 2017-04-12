Police: Man hid in closet, then attacked estranged wife and her boyfriend News Police: Man hid in closet, then attacked estranged wife and her boyfriend Authorities allege that a man hid in the closet of a suburban Philadelphia home and later emerged and attacked his estranged wife and her boyfriend.

Hatfield Township police Wednesday announced the arrest of 36-year-old Jason William Beck of Norristown on charges including aggravated assault, burglary, trespass and terroristic threats.

Authorities allege that he broke in Monday, hid in a master bedroom closet, waited until the two victims returned and went to bed, and then emerged and sprayed mace, stabbed and beat one with a baseball bat and also assaulted his estranged wife. Both were treated at a hospital. Three children who were home at the time weren't harmed.

Court documents indicated that Beck requested representation by the Montgomery County public defender's office, which said no attorney had yet been assigned.