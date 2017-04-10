Suspect in assistant chief deputy's death killed himself News Suspect in assistant chief deputy's death killed himself The Baytown Police Department is confirming that the suspect in the shooting death of Harris County Precinct 3 Constable's Office Assistant Chief Clint Greenwood had killed himself one day after the law enforcement officer died.

Visitation and services were held for Greenwood on Thursday at Second Baptist Church. Greenwood was shot and killed outside the Harris County Courthouse in Baytown.

Baytown police identified the shooting suspect as William Kenney during a news conference on Monday.

Assistant Chief Deputy Clint Greenwood was arriving for work at 7 a.m. Monday at the Baytown Courthouse but he never made it inside the building. Responding officers tried to revive him at the scene and Greenwood was flown by Life Flight medical helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Greenwood was a Rice University graduate and has had a 30-year career with Harris County. He just accepted the job with Precinct 3 in January 2017. He was previously a major with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office where he was over Internal Affairs. Greenwood presided over Internal Affairs during the time when a number of deputies were fired for allegedly having inappropriate relations with the woman who was the mistress of slain Harris County Deputy Darren Goforth. Greenwood also worked for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office as a prosecutor and as an investigator. He led the division of the DA’s office that investigated the HPD officers who were accused of beating teen burglary suspect Chad Holley.