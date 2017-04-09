New York set to make college free for families making less than $125,000

ALBANY, New York (Fox 32 News) - This weekend, the New York state legislature moved another step towards making tuition free for all public four-year colleges in the state.



The free college educations are part of the state budget agreement.



The Washington Post reported if the budget passes, the state it will pay tuition for any New York resident accepted into a New York community college or four-year university. The student's family must earn less than $125,000/year.



Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that a million families will qualify every year. The program is expected to cost the state $163 million during the first year.



Community college students who use the program are required to stay in the state for two years after they graduate. University students are required to stay for four.



The budget was approved by the Assembly on Saturday. The Senate is expected to vote on it Sunday evening.



Our plan for free college tuition for families under $125K shows the difference that responsible government makes.https://t.co/Rcg5MvWetr — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 9, 2017