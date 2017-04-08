Salad mix recalled after bat was found inside container

- Fresh Express is issuing a precautionary recall of a particular salad mix after two people in Florida found a decaying bat inside a container!

The Centers for Disease Control is working with state health officials and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to figure out how the bat ended up inside the Organic Marketside Spring Mix.

According to a release sent out by the CDC on Saturday, the two people were already eating the salad mix before realizing the dead bat was inside.

The bat was sent to get tested for rabies, but because of its condition, the CDC says they can’t get a good result back.

The people who ate the salad were treated for rabies just in case.

Fresh Express says the salads have the production code G089B19 and best-if-used-by date of APR 14, 2017 located on the front label.

The company says the Organic Marketside Spring Mix was only distributed to Walmart stores in the Southeast.

If you have the recalled salad and notice any animal matter inside, you’re asked to contact your local health department immediately.