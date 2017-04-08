Car rides can be the perfect trick to get your little ones to sleep.
And now, there's a crib that mimics the experience of being on a car ride so you don't have to leave the house.
Ford Motor Company has developed "Max Motor Dreams" in the hopes of making parents' everyday lives a little easier.
The crib combines lights, sounds and movement to mimic a car ride.
It's also paired with a smartphone app that parents can use to specify the kind of car ride your child will experience; perhaps one in the rain, on the freeway, or with a lot of stops.
You won't be able to get your hands on the cribs any time soon though. They only created a test crib, but are considering putting it into full-scale production.
New 'Max Motor Dreams' crib from Ford mimics car's motion to put your baby to sleep
Car rides can be the perfect trick to get your little ones to sleep.