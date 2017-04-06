Record bail posted for Hillsborough murder suspect

- A Hillsborough woman charged with murdering the father of her two children is expected to be released Thursday morning, after family and friends will put up about $70 million worth of properties as collateral.

Because of her family's wealth, bail was actually set at $35 million for defendant, Tiffany Li.



Her family is putting up $4 million in cash.

The balance of the bail amount is in properties.

The law requires that the equity of the homes must then be twice the bail.

This is the largest bail ever posted in San Mateo County.

District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe first said Li should be denied bail, because she poses as a flight risk.

Wagstaffe then asked for $100 million.

Li, 31, is accused of conspiring with two other defendants, in killing her ex-boyfriend, Keith Green, last April.

Li was suppose to meet Green at a Millbrae restaurant to talk about the custody of their two young daughters.

Green's body was found in a ravine off Highway 101 near Healdsburg a month later.

He had been shot to death.

Co-defendants are Olivier Adella, 41, and Kaveh Bayat, 30, who is Li's current boyfriend.

The two men are being held, without bail.

The murder trial is set for September.