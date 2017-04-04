Frisco homeowner allegedly shoots roofing solicitor

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Apr 04 2017 09:25AM PDT

Updated:Apr 04 2017 11:23AM PDT

FRISCO, Texas - Police arrested a Frisco homeowner who allegedly shot a roofing solicitor who came to his door Monday afternoon.

Officers arrested 45-year-old Radu Chivu and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the shooting outside his home in the 6000 block of Larkspur Lane around 4:30 p.m.

The victim, a 44-year-old male, was working as a door-to-door solicitor for a roofing company. He told police Chivu confronted him outside the house and shot him.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

Police said Chivu did have a “no soliciting” sign posted outside his home.

The case is still under investigation.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories