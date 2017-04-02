Russia's Foreign Ministry has a little fun on April Fools Day News Russia's Foreign Ministry has a little fun on April Fools Day Russia's Foreign Ministry decided to have a little fun on April Fools Day this year.

- Russia's Foreign Ministry decided to have a little fun on April Fools Day this year.

The Ministry posted an audio clip to it's Facebook page offering services to interfere in elections and hacking.

The audio clip says:

"You have reached the Russian Embassy. Your call is very important to us. To arrange a call from a Russian diplomat to your political opponents, press 1. To use the services of Russian hackers, press 2. To request election interference, press 3 and wait until the next election campaign. Please note, that all calls are recorded for quality improvement and training purposes."

Russian President Vladmir Putin however continues to say the Russian's had no part in meddling in the U.S. Presidential Election.