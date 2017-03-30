I-85 overpass collapses following massive fire

- A massive fire under a raised stretch of Interstate 85 led to the eventual collapse of a portion of the northbound lane. It happened near Piedmont Road during rush hour Thursday afternoon.

I-85 remains closed from Interstate 75 to Georgia 400. Traffic is being diverted off at those points. Piedmont Road also remains blocked between Lindbergh Drive and Cheshire Bridge Road.

The fire broke out around 6 p.m. Fire officials believe giant spools of plastic utility conduits which were being stored under the overpass fueled the bulk of the heavy fire.

Fire officials said at least two full alarms were struck to help fight the fire. Officials said they were able to pull all the firefighters out from under the overpass just before the collapse after noticing sings of fatigue in the structure.

People stuck in the immediate area said they heard a loud rumble as the overpass span collapsed to the ground.

Firefighters worked to keep the fire from spreading to a nearby Goodwill store. Foam trucks from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport were eventually brought in to smother the remaining embers.

The dark plume of smoke could be seen from all around the city. Officials said they do not believe the smoke is toxic, but advised people who are sensitive to smoke to limit exposure outside.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the FBI said they do not see this incident as a criminal act. The feds said they will continue to track the progress of the local investigation.

No firefighters were hurt in fighting the blaze.

DeKalb County schools said they will be closed Friday and that next week is spring break for the district. Atlanta Public Schools said they will hold class as normal, but ask school employees to arrive a little earlier than normal. Cristo Ray Jesuit High School, a private school in Atlanta, said they will be closed on Friday.

Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency for Fulton County to help free up funds. Meanwhile, Fulton County officials said they have activated the Atlanta-Fulton Emergency Management Agency has been activated to assist.

