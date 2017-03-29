Neighborhood residents upset over Anti-Semitic flyers News Neighborhood residents upset over Anti-Semitic flyers Residents in one Scottsdale neighborhood are upset, after Anti-Semitic flyers were passed out in their neighborhood. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.

- Residents in one Scottsdale neighborhood are upset, after Anti-Semitic flyers were passed out in their neighborhood. The neighborhood in question is just steps away from a Jewish school.

The flyer, which featured a Swastika, filtered its way through the neighborhood this week.

"It just plays the oldest Jewish stereotypes," said Rabbi Jeremy Schneider. "It really makes my stomach churn."

"We've received phone calls, e-mails, texts from people in the neighborhood and from concerned citizens," said Carlos Galindo with the Anti-Defamation League.

There are reports that others have seen the flyers, in different neighborhoods within the Valley, as well as several neighborhoods in Scottsdale as well. Currently, authorities don't know who has been putting the flyers on people's doors, and police are looking into the incident.