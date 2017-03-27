Over $100,000 worth of Meth seized at U.S.-Mexico Border

- Officials with Customs and Border Protection announced Monday that officers have seized over 42 pounds of Meth from a border crossing in Nogales.

According to a statement, the incident took place on Friday, at the Port of Nogales' DeConcini Crossing. According to the statement, officers had referred a 35-year-old Mexican man for further inspection of his vehicle when they found the drugs within the rear quarter panels of the car, and in the windshield wiper reservoir.

The drugs seized, according to officials, are worth approximately $126,000.

According to officials, the drugs and the car has been seized, and the man has been turned over for further investigation.