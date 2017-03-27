VIDEO: Shooting suspect sought in Olney News VIDEO: Shooting suspect sought in Olney Philadelphia Police are looking to identify and locate a man they say shot another man several times in the city's OIney neighborhood.

- Philadelphia Police are looking to identify and locate a man they say shot another man several times in the city's OIney neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 5000 block of North 5th Street around 6 p.m. Friday for a report of a person with a gun.

Police arrived on scene to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, and transported him to Einstein Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries.

Surveillance video released by police shows a suspect approaching the victim while armed with a handgun, before he began chasing him towards 5th Street.

After the shooting, the suspect fled don food from the area, and was last seen running on the 400 block of Ruscomb Street.

The suspect has been described as a black male, between the ages of 20 and 30, with medium complexion, a light beard, and a medium build.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect is asked to contact police.

