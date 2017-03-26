Forget the mat and dive on in for aqua yoga News Forget the mat and dive on in for aqua yoga Aqua yoga is taking relaxation to a whole new level. Fox 10's Marcy Jones reports.

- This yoga class is taking relaxation to a whole new level.

"For those of us that practice yoga regularly, it gives us this experience of needing to work differently and with different muscles to establish the pose and to hold the pose. So there are many different benefits and they all come together in aqua yoga," said Rhonda Vroman of Metta Yoga.

Aqua yoga has been quietly practiced for years, but thanks to chic publications like Vogue Magazine voting it as a hot new workout, it's making even more waves.

"The therapeutic element that makes the postures accessible to people with joint issues, with spinal problems, they are coming here religiously because it really makes a big difference in their lives," said Zuzana Kolinkova of Metta Yoga.

Kolinkova of Metta Yoga says even though workouts in the water can be labeled "for the elderly only," she says it's for everyone. And even though you're not dry to begin with, you'll break a sweat.

"You work on the detailed alignment of the poses. You work through the balances. You create resistance to be able to stand away from the current of the water moving around," said Kolinkova.

Relaxing, calming, and challenging, aqua yoga is making a real splash, especially for those who may struggle in the studio.

"I had a student who had difficulty even just climbing the stairs just due to physical limitations and she came out and she said, 'Oh my gosh, I had no idea I could do this with my body.' So for some, it's this brand new experience that yes, in this environment, I can do this," said Vroman.