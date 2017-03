250 couples compete in "Running of the Brides" in Thailand News 250 couples compete in "Running of the Brides" in Thailand 250 couples gathered in Thailand to compete in the "Running of the Brides" to try and wins funds for their upcoming wedding.

The winner received $28,000 dollars to go towards their wedding. The winners also receive other prizes as well.

The race is not an easy one. The course is more than two miles long.

Other prizes included a free bridal gown and groom's suit, and even a sponsored honeymoon on a resort island.