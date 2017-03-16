EMT dies after being run over by stolen ambulance

- Police in New York City say a FDNY emergency medical technician has died after she was run over by a stolen ambulance.

Two EMTs had stopped their ambulance after being told someone was being robbed. After they got out, the man jumped in and started to drive off.

The EMTs tried to stop the man and the female EMT fell and was caught beneath the wheels. She was dragged across an intersection before the vehicle came to a stop.

It happened about 7:10 p.m. Thursday at White Plains Rd. and Watson Ave. in the Soundview section of the Bronx.

The EMTs were taken to Jacobi Hospital where the female worker died. Her male EMT partner was reportedly being treated for shock. Their names were not immediately released.

The driver of the stolen ambulance was arrested at the scene. Police say he appeared to be an emotionally disturbed 25-year-old. No other information was immediately available.