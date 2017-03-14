GSP trooper, K9 partner rescue abandoned puppies

- Three puppies have been given a second chance at life, thanks to a Georgia State Patrol trooper and his K9 partner.

TFC1 Ennis was in southwest Atlanta Monday, driving in an abandoned subdivision in a "known stolen car dumping ground," when he came across three puppies.

The dogs had been dumped in a briar patch, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Trooper Ennis said he knew no one was coming for the pups, so he and his K9 partner brought them to GA DPS headquarters, where they were all quickly adopted.

"A trooper never knows what he may encounter on a shift, but a day with puppies is a good day," GA DPS said on Facebook, sharing two adorable photos of the dogs.

