Police looking for young mother who left her 2-year-old at Food-4-Less

- Police are looking for a young mother who left her two-year-old at a Food-4-Less in Riverside.



This photo of the mom was taken on a security camera. While she was shopping her two-year-old wandered off.



And when a Good Samaritan took the toddler back to mom, she said 'oh just leave her.'



Mom then finished shopping, left her child behind, and took off. The two-year-old was shown this photo and she called her mommy.



Police are still looking for the mom. The toddler is in Child Protective Services.



If you have any information please call the Riverside police department.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.