Police looking for young mother who left her 2-year-old at Food-4-Less

Posted:Mar 13 2017 09:25PM PDT

Updated:Mar 13 2017 10:59PM PDT

(FOX 11) - Police are looking for a young mother who left her two-year-old at a Food-4-Less in Riverside.

This photo of the mom was taken on a security camera. While she was shopping her two-year-old wandered off.
   
And when a Good Samaritan took the toddler back to mom, she said 'oh just leave her.'
    
Mom then finished shopping, left her child behind, and took off. The two-year-old was shown this photo and she called her mommy.
    
Police are still looking for the mom. The toddler is in Child Protective Services.
    
If you have any information please call the Riverside police department.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los AngelesDownload our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories