Florida couple: Cruise ship came too close to home

A cruise ship came a little too close for comfort toward a home in Fort Lauderdale, says a couple whose home sits right along the water.

Yasmine Todhunter told WSVN that she ran out of her home and began recording the approaching Celebrity Equinox cruise ship.

Her husband is seen on video waving his arms and both of them are heard yelling to try and get someone's attention. "This is too close!" Todhunter yells. "Too close!" she says. "This thing's coming through the house!" she says.

The couple has lived in their home for seven years and have seen many cruise ships going through Port Everglades, but Todhunter told FOX 13 this has never happened before.

The company released a statement saying, "As Equinox departed on Friday, March 3, she was in her assigned channel at all times under the guidance of specialized local port pilots. The ship operated safely and did not put guests or crew at risk. We can also confirm the ship did not touch bottom.”