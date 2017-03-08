Pizza chain imports NYC water to Africa News Pizza chain imports NYC water to Africa The Famous Famiglia pizza chain is bringing New York pizza to Ghana. They're also shipping a special ingredient: New York City tap water. They claim that to make it take the same as it does in the city, you need to use the same water.

Dan Isaacs is the master franchisee for the Famous Famiglia pizza chain in Ghana. We met up with him at the very first Famous Famiglia pizza place at the intersection of 96th Street and Amsterdam Avenue on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

"It's first about selling America and then second it's about bringing the best pizza in the world to the people of Ghana," Isaacs said. "In my travels there, there are plenty of local pizza chains and, with all due respect, didn't quite make the cut like here in NYC and so that's how I came up with the idea of bringing NYC pizza to Ghana."

This is not the first foreign outpost for the pizza chain. It also has locations in Canada, China, Ecuador, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates.

