Chandler police: Secret Service investigating threat against President Trump

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Mar 07 2017 08:43AM PST

Updated:Mar 07 2017 08:43AM PST

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KSAZ) - The Chandler Police Department says the Secret Service is investigating a threat made against President Trump.

Police say they were made aware of the threat on March 6 and immediately contacted Secret Service, who told Chandler police that they were already aware of the threat that was made via Twitter.

The Secret Service is investigating the threat at this time.


