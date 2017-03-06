Improved security measures after four local mosques were recently threatened News Improved security measures after four local mosques were recently threatened There are calls for increased security at mosques across metro Atlanta after four of them received threats. One mosque received a letter threatening "death for you and your kind." Three other mosques received identical threatening emails.

Mosque after mosque after mosque in the Atlanta metro area has been threatened in recent days. Now, the Georgia Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is urging the four mosques to step up security measures in the wake of the threats.

Azam Syed is a member at Greenview Madani Center in Lawrenceville. They received a handwritten letter in the mail last week with the message "Death is waiting for you and your kind." The letter came along with this picture of a dagger decapitating a person.

The other three mosques, Masjid Omar in Norcross and Al- Farooq Masjid on 14th Street and another Atlanta-based mosque received a threatening email titled: “your (sic) one warning.” There are a number of grammatical and spelling errors in each.

The email in part reads "MUZLIMS (sic) MEXICANS BLACKS WE WILL HUNTED NATION WIDE UNTIL ARE ARE (sic) DEAD OR GONE... PLAN TO RUN OR DIE, THIS IS A KINDNESS THAT WE GIVE YOU ALL WARNING, TAKE IT AND GO."

Mahamoudon Bah is a member at the Norcross mosque and says the threat for those in the Islamic community is real.

