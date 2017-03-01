Free Starbucks macchiatos for 5 days

By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted:Mar 01 2017 05:53PM PST

Updated:Mar 01 2017 07:41PM PST

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NEWS) - Who doesn't love free Starbucks?

To celebrate the launch of two new vegan-friendly macchiato beverages, Starbucks is running a "buy one get one free" promotion for five days called "Meet for Macchiatos" (macchiati?).

From Thursday, March 2, through Monday, March 6, from 2-5 p.m. each day, buy any macchiato of any size, hot or iced, and get a second one free. So you should either bring a friend or your thirst for a lot of calories and foam.

Starbucks is adding for a limited time two new macchiato beverages to its menu at participating stores in the United States and Canada: the Coconutmilk Mocha Macchiato and the Iced Cinnamon Almondmilk Macchiato.

The new concoctions join the existing lineup of the original Espresso Macchiato, the Latte Macchiato, and the Caramel Macchiato.


