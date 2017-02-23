Little Tikes recalls toddler swings due to fall hazard

- Little Tikes is recalling just over half a million 2-in-1 Snug’n Secure pink toddler swings after more than 100 reports of the swing breaking and injuring children.

The pink swings with t-shaped restraints and yellow ropes have injured 39 children, two of which broke their arm after the swing broke and fell. There are 140 reports of swings breaking, so far.

Around 540,000 swings were sold in the United States at Walmart, Toys “R” Us and other stores nationwide and online at www.littletikes.com and other websites from November 2009 through May 2014 for about $25.

Anyone who bought this swing should immediately stop using it and contact Little Tikes for a refund in the form of a credit towards the purchase of another Little Tikes product.

For more information on the model number associated with this recall, visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission's website at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Little-Tikes-Recalls-Toddler-Swings.