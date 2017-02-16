KKK sign, flags removed from Dahlonega building

- Deputies are investigating after a Ku Klux Klan sign and two flags were placed on the roof of an empty Lumpkin County building overnight.

Several residents in Dahlonega reached out to FOX 5 after waking up Thursday morning and noticing an offensive display on a building located on East Main Street. The sign depicts a Klan member and reads “Historic Ku Klux Klan Meeting Hall.” Those responsible also appeared to have raised a confederate battle flag as well as a KKK flag.

Lieutenant Chris Pfrogner with the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 5’s Aungelique Proctor they were called out to the location to investigate.

Happening Now. Lumpkin Sheriff's Ofc: Property owner plans to take down KKK sign, klan & confederate flags, protestors on scene. #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/gr98UZdyRW — Aungelique Proctor (@aungeliquefox5) February 16, 2017

Lt. Pfrogner said the property owner had no knowledge of what had taken place overnight and wanted the items taken down immediately, which has since happened.

Happening Now. 40 protestors oppose a Klan sign and flags on Dahlonega, Ga. Story@12. #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/MI3athM07I — Aungelique Proctor (@aungeliquefox5) February 16, 2017

Watch as nearly 40 protesters gathered outside the building Thursday in opposition of the sign and flags. One woman held a poster that said “Not in my town.”

According to Lt. Pfrogner, there’s pretty easy access to the roof of the building, but this is the first time something like this has happened.

“There has been no previous Klan activity in the area,” Lt. Pfrogner said.

Deputies told FOX 5 a criminal investigation will depend on if the property owner wants to file a police report.

