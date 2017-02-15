Evacuations ordered at SoMa high-rise as engineers assess threat of falling concrete [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption SF Fire Department PIO Jonathan Baxter News Evacuations ordered as concrete slab threatens to fall from construction site Fire officials have evacuated 10 buildings this afternoon in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood where a 2,000-pound concrete slab is at risk of falling from the 30th floor of a building under construction.

- Fire officials have evacuated 16 buildings this afternoon in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood where a 2,000-pound concrete slab is at risk of falling from the 30th floor of a building under construction.



The slab is at a construction site at 41 Tehama St., fire officials said on Twitter at 2:54 p.m.



Fire officials are now evacuating that site along with and nine nearby sites including 543, 531, 527, 505, 547, 555, and 557 Howard St., 44 Tehama St. and 235 Second St.

A statement was released by the head of corporate affairs saying that a "partial hydraulic failure" had occurred at the construction site.



Fire officials said they are flying an engineer to the site to assess what they expect to be a multi-hour incident.



"If it does fall, the worst case scenario is we're going to have some structural damage to the buildings below. We've been aggressively evacuating, so we're pretty confident we won't have any injuries," San Francisco fire spokesman Jonathan Baxter said.

SFFD Assistant Fire Chief Tom Siragusa gave an update at 4:30 p.m. and said officials do not think the crane will tip or that the concrete slab will fall and that the surrounding buildings were evacuated out of an abundance of caution. The 10 buildings were businesses and were not thought to be residential.



San Francisco Department of Emergency Management officials are warning people to avoid the area between Howard, Folsom, First and Second streets.



The project at 41 Tehama St. is a 37-story, 403-unit luxury residential tower near the Transbay Transit Center site. Construction began in 2015, according to a 2015 statement from development and construction management firm Lend Lease.

#021517EV1 UPDATE MEDIA UPDATE PUSHED TO 545pm the following statement has been released pic.twitter.com/XuQvoJjVU7 — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) February 16, 2017

Bay Bridge Fremont St. Off Ramp in San Francisco Closed Due to Emergency Construction. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) February 16, 2017