Struggling teen in North Bay uses donations for college, car to get to work

- A struggling Vallejo teen who walked to his job in Benicia, now has a car and is enrolled in college classes thanks to the kindness of strangers and a Benecia police officer who brought attention to the young man's plight.

Jourdan Duncan, 19, would walk two hours to work from Vallejo to Benicia. A Benicia police officer noticed Duncan walking home one night last September. He gave Duncan a ride home and eventually gifted the teen a mountain bike with the help of the Benicia Police Officer’s Association.

Duncan’s life has drastically changed since then. A GoFundMe Page has raised more than $40,000 for the teen.

He used part of the money to buy a 2003 Volkswagen Passat.

“Nothing too fancy,” Duncan said. “Anything with 4 wheels is fine for me.”

Duncan is using the rest of the money for school . He is a freshman at Solano Community College in Fairfield.

“This is actually my first year and official year of attending this school,” he said. “I’m so happy to be here.”

Duncan wants to be a CHP officer and is pursuing a degree in criminal justice.

“I’m actually getting my general education classes out of the way first so I can then focus on my major classes,” he said.

Duncan attends early morning classes four days a week. He then drives to his warehouse job in Benicia for night shifts five days a week.

“I get the question, why do I still work,” he said. “Because it won’t last forever. Any money I get I try to save or use for my needs and wants. Mostly my needs because my wants can come later.”

He is grateful to those who have supported him every step of the way.

“I just want to tell everyone thank you,” he added. “I can’t let it be for nothing.

Duncan is determined to succeed now that his life has changed by one act of kindness.



