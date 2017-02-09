SRO using rap music to deter bullying News SRO using rap music to deter bullying A local school security officer is using a creative approach to change student's behavior in school.

School security officer Lawrence White is having an early morning rap session at Cleveland Elementary School in Tampa.

"Ignore that stupid stuff, ignore that stupid stuff. What you going to do? What you going to do when they talk about you?" Officer White raps to the students.

Officer White is head of the Hillsborough County Bully Prevention Program. He goes into every elementary school, teaching about the ills of bullying.

"I'm just trying change the mind sets of the students," Officer White said. "That there is a way to solve any problem the right way."

White, a retired TPD school resource officer, started rapping in 1995 while at Franklin Middle School.

"We had so many incidents with fighting and I wanted to figure out a way that I could kind of help stop the fighting," Officer White said.

White's innovative approach is changing students' attitudes toward bulling.