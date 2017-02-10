Girl Scout robbed at gunpoint in Union City, police say

Police were searching for a suspect after a 12-year-old Girl Scout and her mother were robbed at gunpoint in Union City this week while the girl was selling cookies, authorities said.

The crime happened Feb. 8 outside the Safeway grocery store on Decoto Road, police said. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Police say the suspect appeared to be a customer, but returned to the scene and brandished a gun before demanding money cash from the girl and her mom.

Police said the suspect was a man who was believed to be between 16 and 19 years old but they didn't provide any more details beyond that.

Union City police said they donated their own money to help replace the money that was taken, and they bought all the remaining cookies.

This is the second reported cookie crime in less than a week involving Girl Scouts. A 9-year-old girl in Philadelphia was reportedly robbed while selling cookies in front of her home on Saturday.