Police: Man trapped inside garbage truck for over 10 miles

- Police say a man was rescued after being trapped inside a garbage truck for over 10 miles.

The Scottsdale Police Department says the 28-year-old homeless man crawled inside a dumpster to sleep for the night and was compacted twice when the garbage truck picked up the dumpster.

Police believe the cardboard boxes inside the garbage truck helped save his life.

Firefighters say the man was rescued after the driver heard screaming coming from inside the garbage truck.

"I didn't think it was possible," said Selena Valdez, who saw the truck being emptied. She and Christina Brainich work near 68th Street and Camelback, where the driver eventually pulled over, emptied the bin, and found the man inside.

"We all ran out here and we're watch watching from the balcony," said Brainich.

Officials with Waste Management said drivers are trained to deal with this type of crisis.

"It is certainly a concern that all of the waste industry talks about and cautions against, particularly in areas where there's cold weather when folks don't have shelter," said Isha Cogborn, Senior Communications Specialist with Waste Management.

Scottsdale Fire Paramedics treating a patient who was in the garbage truck for over 10 miles . Driver heard screaming pic.twitter.com/ceYUfjwhJ8 — ScottsdaleFD (@ScottsdaleFire) February 9, 2017

Initially, paramedics treated the man near 68th Street and Camelback Road, however, he has been transported to a nearby hospital for observation to make sure he does not have internal injuries due to the compacting.

Paramedics treating patient at 68 st and Camelback rd Scottsdale AZ pic.twitter.com/jL5OT4H6Wm — ScottsdaleFD (@ScottsdaleFire) February 9, 2017

>>VIDEO from the scene: https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1270385443010000/