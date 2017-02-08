Would-be burglars foiled by tough glass

- Surveillance video from a recent Florida burglary attempt could double as a commercial for impact-resistant glass.

Footage released by Port St. Lucie police shows an attempted break-in at a Mobil gas station from early Tuesday morning. The video shows two heavily disguised suspects walk up to the locked doors and start pounding on the glass with a hammer.

The glass cracks on the second strike, but does not break -- even after some body slams from the would-be burglars. After about a minute, they apparently decide to give up.

"The suspects then fled the scene in shame," the police department Facebook post observed.

Detectives are still looking for the pair. Suspect 1 was wearing dark-colored pants, a black long-sleeve T-shirt, and a black shirt tied around his face. Suspect 2 was also wearing dark-colored pants, a black long-sleeve T-shirt, and a blue shirt tied around his face.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Port St. Lucie Police Department at (772) 871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273 TIPS.