Game warden saves two bucks locked together by antlers News Game warden saves two bucks locked together by antlers A steady shot helped a game warden in Kansas save two wild animals.

Video shows what happened after two bucks in Coffee County, Kansas were locked together by their antlers.

Game Warden Lynn Koch came across the scene back in December. He and his partner chased the bucks for nearly a mile. But since they couldn't reach them due to ice, Koch made the choice to shoot them apart.

"You wouldn't think two bucks locked together could run the way they did, but they moved at a pretty good clip," Koch said. "Then we finally got them down, you can see in the video, in a little bit of a creek that was frozen."

That’s when Koch took the shot. He hit them right where their antlers were connected and they were freed.

"They probably had a little bit of a headache because it rattled their heads. But for the most part it didn't hurt them one bit," Koch explained. “Was just hoping I could get it done in as few shots as possible, and I got lucky and got it on the first shot."

Koch said game wardens go through several training sessions each year to help them prepare for the unexpected. This was exactly the kind of situation he could likely have never expected.