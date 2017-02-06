Evanger's Dog Food recalled for possible Pentobarbital contamination

- Evanger's Dog & Cat Food is issuing a voluntary recall of one of its products after five dogs became sick after eating the dog food and one of them died.

The dogs became sick after eating Evanger's Hunk of Beef product that was contaminated with Pentobarbital, a euthanasia drug. If ingested, Pentobarbital can cause side effects in animals such as drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, nausea or even death.

Only one lot of the product was found to be contaminated, but the Illinois-based company says it is recalling all lots of the Hunk of Beef product that were produced from its supplier’s lot of beef.

The recall only affects lot numbers that start with 1816E03HB, 1816E04HB, 1816E06HB, 1816E07HB, 1816E13HB and have an expiration date of June 2020. The affected products were sold online and in retail locations in 15 states, including Minnesota.

The company is continuing to investigate how the substance entered its raw material supply.

More information on the recall can be found here.