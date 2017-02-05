Police: If you drive drunk, we'll play Justin Bieber Super Bowl commercial

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Feb 05 2017 04:49PM PST

Updated:Feb 05 2017 05:12PM PST

WYOMING, Minn. - A police department in Minnesota may have had the tweet of the night during the Super Bowl while also trying to send out a message to anyone thinking about driving home drunk after the game ends.

After a T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial aired starring pop superstar Justin Bieber, the Wyoming Police Department issued this warning:

The Twitterverse chimed in about the police department's viral tweet.


