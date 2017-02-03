Sarah Silverman calls for military to overthrow President Trump

- Sarah Silverman has called for a military coup against President Donald Trump.

The comedian posted in all-capital letters Wednesday night to her nearly 10 million followers to "wake up & join the resistance."

She added, "Once the military is w us fascists get overthrown. Mad king & his handlers go bye bye."

WAKE UP & JOIN THE RESISTANCE. ONCE THE MILITARY IS W US FASCISTS GET OVERTHROWN. MAD KING & HIS HANDLERS GO BYE BYE❤❤❤❤ https://t.co/Y2WZbL012A — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 2, 2017

Silverman tweeted amid the violent riots that broke out in Berkeley, California, over Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos' now-canceled speech at UC Berkeley.

