Truck driver accused in crash that killed softball players commits suicide

- The truck driver accused of killing four North Texas college athletes in an accident three years ago committed suicide.

According to the Tarrant County medical examiner, 55-year-old Russell Staley shot himself at his home in Saginaw over the weekend.

Staley's trial was set to start in a few weeks. An investigation found he was on synthetic drugs when he hit the North Central Texas College softball team’s bus in southern Oklahoma.

Four players from the college in Gainesville died -- 19-year-old Meagan Richardson, 20-year-old Brooke Deckard, 18-year-old Katelynn Woodlee and 20-year-old Jaiden Pelton.

About a dozen other other players were injured in the crash.