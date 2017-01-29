Delta Airlines experiencing technical issues impacting flights

- Delta Airlines is experiencing technical issues that are prohibiting some passengers from boarding flights.

On Sunday night, Delta released this statement:

Delta teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on the ground. Flights in the air remain unaffected. Delta apologizes to customers for the inconvenience. The airline is encourgaing customers to go to their website for live updates on the situation.

The official Twitter page for Delta Airlines is responding to all passengers with the following information:

"We're experiencing technical issues impacting the operation. Our technical teams are working to resolve this as quickly as possible to minimize the impact to our customers. We apologize for any inconvenience our customers may experience."

