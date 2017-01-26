Charges dropped against mom, daughter after body cam leaked News Charges dropped against mom, daughter after viral arrest body cam released Police have decided to drop the charges against a Fort Worth mother and her daughters following the leaked release of body camera video of the arrest.

Last month Jacqueline Craig called police to report that her neighbor had choked her 7-year-old son. But after being confronted by the responding officer, she and her two daughters were the ones who were arrested.

The cellphone video of the controversial arrest went viral. On Thursday, an activist posted leaked video from Officer William Martin's body camera. It shows what happened before and after the viral video.

The Fort Worth Police Department responded with a statement announcing its decision to withdraw all matters related to the arrest of Craig and her daughter. Also, police said Craig’s neighbor, Itamar Vardi, has been cited for assault by contact.

Officer Martin, a 10-year veteran of the force, received a 10-day suspension because of the arrest. Chief Joel Fitzgerald said his violations included neglect of duty, discourtesy and inappropriate contact with two females.

His suspension is over, but he is not back on patrol yet. Police said he must undergo sensitivity training before returning to street duty and will no longer be returning to his original assignment in the Rock Garden neighborhood.

“The Police Department recognizes we must work to repair the fractured relationships in our community. We are committed to ensuring all Fort Worth Police officers live up to restoring the trust you have lost in our department,” the department said.

Activists have been calling on city leaders to drop the charges against Craig and fire Officer Martin.

"The job of the mayor and city leaders is to protect the citizens and not rouge police officers who have a history of violating the civil rights of the African-American community," said the Rev. K. P. Tatum, a former leader with the NAACP and SCLC.

However, Mayor Betsy Price said she supports Chief Fitzgerald.

"We stand in support of the Chief's decision to handle this case at the city level. This is the most appropriate avenue to address the charges in the Dec 21 Rock Garden Trail incident. I am committed to the restorative process needed to heal any breach of trust in our community. We continue to support the work of our excellent Fort Worth officers, who are tasked with so much in their roles to serve and protect our citizens. We know that healing takes time and compassionate efforts. But, as we learn from this incident, I trust that our community will grow to be even stronger," Price said.

Officer Martin has chosen to appeal the disciplinary action. A hearing will be set for a later date.